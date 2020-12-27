NBR's efforts go in vain



The initiatives taken by National Board of Revenue (NBR) to stop revenue evasion have born no fruits due to non-cooperation of some customs houses.

Most of the customs houses are reluctant to provide information about the business establishments, which are involved with evading taxes by providing false declaration at the time of importing goods, NBR sources said.





The NBR has sought information from some customs houses on fines slapped for providing false declarations in first five months of the current fiscal year 2020-21. Although, the information was sought twice after the preparation of national budget, most of the customs houses are non-complaint till date.







According to sources, the government in the national budget of the current FY took strict steps to stop import of goods through false declaration. Following the proceedings, some sections of the Customs Act were changed. This is stated in Article 11 of the Finance Act (Act No. 9)…"Such person shall be liable to a penalty at least twice but not exceeding four times the amount of the tax evaded in respect of which such offence is committed and such goods shall be liable to confiscation".





In this context, section 32 of the Customs Act 1969 provides for a minimum fine of 200 percent, if a crime is committed. That means, there is a provision of minimum 200 percent and maximum 400 percent fine for importing goods on false declaration by an importer.





But, some customs houses have implemented the law, while most houses are delaying to implement it even after seeking information on section 32. Consequently, the government is being deprived of a large amount of revenue. The NBR sent a letter to the customs houses on December 1 seeking information by December 8, but nothing visible has yet been seen.







There are allegations that, many officials of customs houses have no interest in applying the law with an aim to serve interests of unscrupulous traders. Despite repeated letters from NBR to provide information in this regard, many largest customs houses including Chittagong Custom House and Dhaka Custom House are yet to give information.







NBR customs policy member Syed Golam Kibria said, "Information relating to imposing fines is very sensitive. NBR may take drastic action, if anyone is given benefit illegally by any official concerned in case of fines. Besides, NBR will have to face accountability, if the government is deprived of revenue due to corruption and anomalies of the officials concerned. So, the officials, who are in charge of some customs houses, might have been tried to avoid the issue."







"NBR sought information from six customs houses. Of them, only Benapole Custom House has been provided information, while rest others did not pay heeds on this regard. Though, the scheduled time has already been exceeded, most of the customs houses are procrastinating to provide information on the shipment of imported goods under false declaration. If the NBR reviews the shipments of these products, the issue of giving benefits to some influential may come to notice," he added.





On condition of anonymity, an official of NBR said, no information has come to us so far except the information of a customs house out of six. A letter under section 32 had been issued once before, but to no avail. If this information is checked and sorted by NBR, many more things may be exposed. Officials of several customs houses concerned said, the data of last five months has to be combined, which takes a little time. While this correspondent contacted with the authorities of two top customs houses over phone, they declined to make comments.





Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of Transparency International, Bangladesh (TIB) told The Asian Age that, NBR should bring the customs houses under accountability to ensure the stopping of revenue evasion. Negligence of customs house officials in providing information hints irregularities. So, high-ups should take action in this regard.







