PM Hasina inducts Dash 8-400 aircraft in Biman’s fleet





National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines got a new Dash 8-400 aircraft to help it expand operations in the short range, including domestic and South Asian destinations.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday formally inducted the Canadian 74-seater aircraft named ‘Dhurbatara' through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.





Biman procured three Dash 8-400 aircraft under the G2G (government-to-government) agreement between the Bangladesh and Canada. The first one has been inducted today while the two others will be included in a couple of months.





The opening function of the new aircraft was held at the VVIP terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) where State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali with other Biman officials were present.





Prime Minister Hasina has named the new aircraft like the other new planes which have already been added to Biman’s fleet.





Earlier, the national flag carrier received the first Dash 8-400 aircraft out of three made by De Havilland Aircraft of Canada.





According to a Biman press release, the Dash 8-400 aircraft equipped with eco-friendly and state-of-the-art facilities arrived on November 24.





With the new plane, the number of Biman’s aircraft has increased to 19, including four Boeing 777-300ER, four Boeing 787-8, two Boeing 787-9, six Boeing 737 and three Dash 8-400.-UNB

