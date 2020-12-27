Causes and remedies for the increase in skin diseases in winter









Dr. Muhammad Mahtab Hossain Mazed





Many of us may know that some skin diseases reappear as soon as winter comes. Which is not very common in summer. Patients often complain that the body is very itchy in the winter. In this case, the skin can be lightly itchy with the palm of the hand. Such itching is mainly due to the dry weather. In this case, understanding your skin type, the doctor prescribes moisturizer. If moisturizer is not available, use coconut oil but the skin stays good. If the amount of itching is severe, good results can be obtained by using water mixed with glycerin.Dermatitis is one of the most dangerous diseases of the human body.





However, not all skin diseases are terrible in nature. There are various types of skin diseases such as eczema, bacterial, fungal, animal parasitic and viral skin diseases including Gram-positive cockroaches and Bacillus fungi. Erysipeloid, espionage, nail, erythrosma, etc., fungal infections of the skin are dermatitis caused by fungi or plant-borne parasites, while infections of the skin, nails and hair are caused by several types of fungi such as dermatophytes. , Haja, Favas, Chuli are notable, today he wrote a column on skin diseases, eminent homeopathic researcher of Bangladesh, Dr. M M Mazed..He Writes in his column ..Dermatitis is a common and common disorder that has a negative impact on human health, the human body Acne, rashes, allergies, eczema or itching on the surface of the skin E.g.Itching, rash, herpes, eczema, allergies, pustules, sores, hives Men and women of different ages are seen to be affected all the time. Sometimes it takes on a long-term shape. This disease can occur all year round. This disease is more common in winter.





At this time the dry skin ruptures, the area becomes thick, itching occurs and rashes may occur. Skin diseases can occur anywhere on the body. However, the disease is more common on the skin of the hands, feet, face and abdomen, itching is quite fun. However, if you have a tendency to make itchy wounds, be careful now. Because momentary relief can become a disturbance in your whole life.Many people itch for a long time in a certain place. In that case, it is good to know that this condition can range from eczema to kidney failure, even cancer! Excessive scratching can damage the skin. "Some people itch again so hard that the itching starts to bleed," said Zhou Feng Chen, a professor at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri.But Zhou is trying to figure out why. His team is trying to find the cause by conducting experiments on rats. The neurotransmitter serotonin helps reduce pain. Serotonin also helps to alleviate the pain caused by excessive itching. So the Zour team is now trying to find out if serotonin is involved in the itching process. Genetically engineered rats that do not secrete serotonin are tested on rats. Usually when a chemical is injected into the body of a rat, its body becomes very itchy. But no such chemistry on engineered rats When injected, the itching in them is not aroused.In another experiment, a treatment was given to prevent serotonin from being secreted from the brain of a genetically normal rat. In that case, the rat does not bite or itch on the body. It is thought that after the secretion of serotonin from the brain reaches the irritated spot, the area becomes itchy. Although there is a risk of bleeding due to excessive itching, Zhou explains why people itch. Said,Scratching the irritating spot, that pain stops the itching. But serotonin controls pain, so the person scratches harder to reduce itching at that time. The brain wants to control pain, so it releases more serotonin.` This is not the end. A few years ago, Zhou and his team discovered that a brain cell called GRPR intensifies the itching sensation. The team's recent experiments on rats showed that serotonin slowly spreads its net as it reaches the etching spot. Simultaneously ich-modulating GRPR activates neurons and pain-modulating neurons. This means that whenever we scratch the core, the extra serotonin that the brain releases increases the itching sensation. Zhou said it is possible to develop therapies to control chronic itching. In that case the receptor is blocked. Whereby serotonin activates GRPR neurons. However, Gil Yosipovich, director of the Temple Ech Center at Temple University in Philadelphia, said: So th e path from the rat model to the therapeutic target is a long one.Dermatitis is one of the main causes of uncleanliness.









Everyone suffers more or less. And many times you have to suffer from this problem for a long time because you do not know what to do. This problem is especially seen on sensitive skin like feet, facial skin etc. Basically, when the skin becomes dry, spider veins or asthmatic skin diseases occur. So you should drink enough water. It is also possible to reduce this skin problem by eating vegetable offal-root foods. If the skin is cracked, take homeopathic medicine petroleum. And if water leaks out, you can seek the help of a homeopath.This type of skin disease is more common in people with liver problems. So if you have a problem with extra spider veins on the skin, you should consult an experienced doctor without delay.There are many oil glands on our facial skin. And the amount of oil in the skin increases during puberty. And from there is acne. If the oil in the hair follicles increases, there is inflammation due to bacterial infection Is created. There are small red bumps or pimples on the skin. Closure of the hair follicles can cause acne on the skin.





Many people are more stressed about acne. This causes inflammation in the skin. So it is better not to touch if you have acne. Moreover, the use of extra soap should be avoided. Light facewash can be used to clean the skin twice a day.Proper diet is also needed to reduce the problem of skin acne. Eating nuts and grains, fruits, fish, vegetables etc. is beneficial for the skin. Moreover, it is important to drink plenty of water to keep the skin healthy.Itching is also a type of skin disease. Eczema also causes redness and itching of the skin. Eczema can be more common in different joints of the body. Eczema can occur inside and outside the body, for two reasons. Eczema can be caused by insect bites, use of hair dye or use of different types of cosmetics. Again dandruff or such eczema can be due to internal reasons.Congenital eczema can occur in children. In children, eczema occurs at birth when the skin becomes dry. This causes the cheeks of the children to become red and skin rashes to appear. Soap should not be used while bathing them. And they need to use plenty of moisturizer to keep their skin moisturized.





Antibiotic liquids or creams are often used to treat insect bites or eczema. But it should not be done. Instead, the reddened area should be washed with water.





People living in unhygienic environment suffer more from fungal skin diseases. But lately many have been seen to suffer. Homoeo medicine arsenic iodine will benefit in dry itching. And if water comes out of the affected area, you can seek the help of a doctor.





Dermatitis is associated with various diseases





You know, itching is felt in dry skin. That is why those who have a tendency to itch their skin, itching increases in winter days. Itching is also a common feature of some dermatitis.





Although itching is not a symptom of a serious disease, do not neglect it. Because there are some diseases that have itching as one of the symptoms. Today is the first episode of the two-part report.





Kidney disease: People with end-stage kidney disease or chronic renal failure may experience severe itching. In fact, 42 percent of dialysis patients may experience severe itching. Although science has not yet discovered

Why Kidney Disease Causes Itching. But doctors are speculating that itching is felt due to the accumulation of toxins in the body.

Because the kidneys then fail to remove waste from the bloodstream.





Liver disease: Itching all over the body can be a silent symptom of liver disease. Where persistent itching is felt in end-stage kidney disease, such itching is an early symptom of liver disease. But doctors believe it can be triggered by stress, infections, allergens and drugs.Spinal cord disease: Chronic itching in the middle of the upper back may be a symptom of nerve malfunction or impaired nerve function. This type of itching is called neuropathic itching,

That is itching related to diseases of the nervous system. Before treatment, the doctor will first confirm whether the itching originates from spinal disease. Studies have shown that spinal diseases (due to age or injury) put pressure on the nerves. This can cause itchy skin. Neuropathic itching can occur on one side or both sides of the body. If itching is not relieved, it can be a sign of a big problem. People with eczema feel better with itching, but itching with nerve problems does not relieve itching. In most cases, the itching is severe. Some say,

This feeling is similar to the symptoms of insect walking, Some tips for dermatitis

The disease can be controlled by staying clean, taking regular baths, keeping the affected area free from dust and germs, avoiding heat and dust, and following the doctor's advice. Something again

The cause of dermatitis is related to food. Therefore, in case of skin disease, patients need to control provocative foods including shrimp, crab, khasir meat, chicken, duck and chilli, ginger, garlic, garlic leaves and wine or foods that are difficult to fry and digest in oil. Moreover several dermatitis are related to mentality. So dermatologists should always maintain a pleasant mood. Homoeopathic treatment: The patient is treated, not the disease. Therefore, according to the homeopathic guidelines prescribed by Dr. Hahnemann, it is possible to treat any complex difficult disease, including skin disease, by treating the individual in a unique and symptomatic manner. Homeopathy is the most popular medical procedure. Homeopathic treatment is done by selecting medicines on the basis of overall symptoms. This is the only medical procedure by which all the signs and symptoms of the patient's pain can be removed and the state of complete health can be restored. According to BBC News 2016 data, about 40% of the patients in the country are cured by taking homeopathic treatment. Patients need to remember that dermatitis is not a common disease, so if you want to get the right treatment, consult an experienced doctor.





Dr. Mahtab Hossain Mazed, Health Adviser, Central Committee of the Human Rights Review Society and

Co-Chairman, Homeopathy Research and Training Center

Leave Your Comments