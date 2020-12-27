26,000 Gaibandha char families to get electricity by June





A number of 26,000 dwellers of remote char areas of river-surrounded three upazilas –Shaghata, Fulchhari, Sadar — of the district are going to get electric facility by June next, an official said.





Habibur Rahman, executive engineer of Rural Electrification Board (REB), Gaibandha said they were working relentlessly to reach electricity to the char people by June.





He said the process of electrification was supposed to be completed in the char areas of the upazilas by December.





But it was not possible to reach the electric materials like polls and wires in those vicinity due time for the lack of navigability in river Brahmaputra, he added.





REB is in action to implement necessary works like installation of overhead lines, poles and sub stations under distribution network expansion project (west side) at the cost of TK 120 crore while Asian Development Bank is providing the fund, sources said.





Consulting firm Rahman Engineers and associates, Dhaka, is also assisting the REB to implement the work, said an official of the firm.





Fulchhari union parishad chairman Abdul Gafur said they never thought of electric facility in this char union but it is going to be possible for the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Former chairman Abdus Sabur expressed his gratefulness to local lawmaker and deputy speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Fazle Rabbi Miah for taking initiative to reach electricity to the remote chars of the union.





Talking to the BSS, deputy speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah said earlier the thinking of electricity in chars of Shaghata and Fulchhari upazilas was the dream, but now it is going to be a reality.





The char people would enjoy the electricity facility from the next year, he added.





With supplying the electricity in the remote char areas, the electricity for all (Ghore Ghore Bidyut), one of the ten special brandings of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to be fulfilled, he continued.