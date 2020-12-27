220 landless families get houses in Paikgachha





A total of 220 landless families of Paikgachha upazila of the district have got houses on the occasion of 100th birthday of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (LA) Shahnaz Parveen and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ABM Khalid Hossain Siddiqi handed over the houses to the landless people at different unions of the upazila on Saturday.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced that every homeless person will get houses across the country marking the Mujib Year. As part of the programme Khulna district administration handed over the houses among the landless people.





Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossain said the houses were given under the Ashrayan-2 project under Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Each of the semi-paka houses were built at a cost of Taka 1.71 lakh.

Leave Your Comments