Diner Sheshe





"I jumped around our bedroom when my wife revealed she was pregnant. After a few minutes, I composed myself and hugged Nishtha. Immediately after, we went into lockdown. She was only allowed out of the house for her routine check-ups- I wasn't even allowed inside the hospital.





I missed all her sonographies and hearing our baby's heartbeat; even the first picture. I remember thinking to myself, 'I'm not present for one of the most significant moments of my life.' I longed to hear the heartbeat so I'd beg Nishtha to ask the doctors to record it but it wasn't permitted.





But 3 months ago when I saw our baby girl for the first time, I knew I'd make up for every lost moment by being there for her, forever. It was like love that I can't even explain. But Nishtha was in pain and I was busy taking pictures of our daughter from every angle possible! I kid you not, she even smiled at me!

We named her, Ekaa-she's the carbon copy of her handsome father. '





Ekaa is so cranky with you, she's much calmer with me,' I tell Nishtha so I can hold her longer. She falls asleep on my arm as I hum and sing her lullabies. Ekaa can give out the lightest cry and I'll show up from wherever I am. I'm a horrible dancer but I do a frog dance that she enjoys. She copies my movements and Nishtha video records me acting like a fool!





Before I became a father, I only thought about 'me'. Now, I think about 'we'. I've learned to drive slower and more carefully with Ekaa. When she finishes her food, I clap for her. I celebrate and find joy in her small achievements. I've become more affectionate; I'm always kissing, hugging and carrying her.







But most of all, I'm motivated to work hard for my family, to give her everything she could ever want. When I make eye contact with Ekaa, she looks at me as if I'm the greatest father in the world- and I want to be a good human being for her. Believe me, if ever there's a love that changes you- it's this; the love between a parent and a child."



Humans of Bombay, Fb





