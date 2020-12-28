Siddique nominates for Madhupur municipal polls



Alhaj Siddique Hossain Khan, President of Municipal Awami League and President of Banik Samiti has been nominated by Awami League in the third phase of Madhupur Municipal Election to be held on January 30, 20 AD.







Madhupur Municipal Awami League leader Alhaj Siddique Hossain Khan, current mayor Masud Parvez, upazila Awami League president Khandaker Shafiuddin Moni, former upazila chairman Khandaker Abdul Gafur Montu, former vice chairman Dr Mir Farhadul Alam Moni and upazila Awami League member Manoj took part in the nomination battle. Kumar Varman. After scrutinizing the nominations of all of them, the Nomination Board on December 28 nominated Alhaj Siddique Hossain Khan, President of Madhupur Municipal Awami League.







The information was given in a circular signed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on December 26. In this regard, Alhaj Siddique Hossain Khan said, "I am thankful to Allah for getting Awami League's party nomination in Madhupur municipal election and at the same time I am thankful and grateful to Awami League President, Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Awami League Nomination Board." Members and our Dhanbari-Madhupur Hon'ble Member of Parliament and Minister of Agriculture.







To Md. Abdur Razzak MP. I went to the polls with the people. I hope the people of Madhupur will elect me as the mayor by a huge margin this time. At the same time, Bangabandhu's policy ideology and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, including the Hon'ble Minister of Agriculture. We will work to build a modern model municipal city as per the instructions of Md. Abdur Razzak MP.





Juba League leader Khandaker Labu and Upazila Chhatra League general secretary Ishtiaq Ahmed Sajib said, "I thank Alhaj Siddique Hossain Khan and Bangladesh Awami League." Because everyone from rickshaw pullers to ordinary people want to vote for him as mayor. At the same time, on the basis of public opinion, the President of the Bangladesh Awami League, Hon'ble Prime Minister and Hon'ble Minister of Agriculture.







All the leaders including Md. Abdur Razzak MP have made the right decision. We are all happy that Madhupur municipality has nominated him.Residents of Madhupur Municipality, Gendi, Fazal, Rafiq and many others said that the nominated candidate of the boat Alhaj Siddique Hossain Khan is an honest man. We will elect him by vote. Through him we the common people of Madhupur Municipality will get proper service.









---Hafizur Rahman, Tangail







