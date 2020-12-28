BGB distributes blankets in Kurigram



35 Battalion of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Jamalpur distributed blankets among cold-hit people of India-Bangladesh border areas under Kurigram's Rowmari upazila and Jamalpur in the Coronavirus pandemic period on Sunday.







The battalion Commander Lt. Colonel SM Azad distributed 400 blankets among 400 families in two venues of Rowmari and Jamalpur border areas with the management of Old Rajshahi Cadet Association (orca) while 35 Battalion authority organized the distribution program. Lt. Colonel SM Azad said, 'The cold-hit people were happy receiving blankets. I hope the smiley faces of the cold-hit people will inspire the members of orca for their noble initiative.'









---Kurigram

