Livelihood dev training continues in Gaibandha



Group based Training on livelihood development for the beneficiaries of a project entitled Strengthening Women's Ability for Productive New Opportunities (SWAPNO) through involving themselves in income generating activities has been continuing since November 21 in Shaghata and Fulchhari upazilas of the district. SWAPNO project has arranged the training program for the beneficiaries of the project with the financial support of Government of Bangladesh, Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and marico.







The project is being implemented by local government bodies- respective union parishads in partnership with a local reputed non-government voluntary organization GanaUnnayan Kendra (GUK)and a total of 360 women headed households of the upazilas had been brought under the project. The objective of the project is to create employment opportunities all the year round side by side with helping them engage in income generating activities as per their aspiration and capacityfor self-reliance gradually to build a happy and prosperous country.





The training is being held at different spots of the upazilas for the project beneficiaries on five trades-cattle rearing, goat rearing, poultry farming, small business management and development and homesteads vegetable farming in phases. Each of the batches is taking training on the trades for six days. The experts on the trades are conducting thr training as the resource persons.





Very recently, Rokhsana Begum, deputy director of Local Government and UNO Md. Mohiuddin Jahangir visited the project command areas of the upazilaon December 22 as the chief guest and the special guest respectively.Later, they also witnessed the training activity being held at Adarsha Model Primary School, Bonarpara at the arrangement of the project.







Rokhsana Begum, deputy director of Local Government, addressed the training programme as the chief guest, Shaghata UNO MdMohiuddin Jahangir spoke at the programme as the special guest and upazila engineer of Local Government Engineering Department(LGED) Sabiul Islam made his speeches as a guest of honor.District manager, SWAPNO-UNDP, Md. JahidulHaque, project coordinator of GanaUnnayan Kendra (GUK) Md. Dulal Karim were also present on the occasion.







The speakers in their speeches said, there is no alternative of life skill training to involved in income generating activities to be self-reliant economically.

Deputy director of Local government also urged them to be more serious and more professional to acquire knowledge from the training and to use it in their practicallives to make their income generating activities more successful and fruitful for being self-dependent.





She also advised the trainees to wear mask and to follow the health guild lines to contain the Corona Virus pandemic. A large number of upazila level government officials, NGO Activists, social workers, invited persons including journalists were also present on the occasion. AS many as 360 beneficiaries of the project from the upazilas are taking part in the training in groups, Sources said.









---Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman, Gaibandha













