DCCI partners with ULAB for skill development

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Shams Mahmud and University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr HM Jahirul Haque pose for a photo with signed documents of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday. -B



Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) to work jointly for skill development. DCCI President Shams Mahmud and Vice Chanc-ellor of ULAB Professor Dr HM Jahirul Haque signed the document on behalf of their respective organizations at the ULAB permanent campus, reports BSS.





According to the MoU, both the organizations shall work for joint research as an initiative of industry-academia collaboration for the greater benefit of the economy. Both DCCI and ULAB will jointly organize seminars, workshops, job fairs, develop models for industry-academia linkage and business conferences.





In his speech, Shams Mahmud said it is a milestone for industry-academia joint collaboration to cater the future generation into a skilled workforce. He emphasized on technical and vocational education which will meet the demand of the fourth industrial revolution. He proposed the researchers of ULAB to use the platform of Research and Innovation Bangladesh Foundation, an initiative of DCCI.

