Stocks begin week higher



Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) registered a sharp gain on Sunday, as the core index of the DSE crossed the 5,300-mark after 18 months. DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, soared 109.90 points or 2.10 per cent to settle at 5,328.28. It has been the highest since July 7, 2019. Two other indices also ended higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, soared 38.94 points to finish at 1,915.68 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 23.10 points to close at 1,226.78.





Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, crossed Taka 15 billion-mark after six months since June 28 this year and amounted to Taka 15.29 billion, climbing further by 8.82 per cent over the previous day. Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 362 issues traded, 238 advanced, 65 declined and 59 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.





The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-soaring 370 points to close at 15,359.72 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 226 points to close at 9,262.73. Of the issues traded, 184 advanced, 58 declined and 44 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 25.90 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of more than Taka 685 million.

