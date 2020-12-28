'Bangabandhu Tour-de-CHT Mountain Bike Competition' begins today



A three-day 'Bangabandhu Tour-de-CHT Mountain Bike Competition-2020' begins today (Monday) with the participation of 100 cyclists.The competitors will cover a distance of about 300kms from Sajek, Rangamati to Thanchi, Bandarban from December 28 to 30.





The Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs has organized the competition to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking the birth centenary of the great leader and inspire the new generation in the development of the existing tourism industry of the country.President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages wishing the overall success of the competition and greeted the cyclists to be participated in the event.





Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud will inaugurate the competition at Sajek in Rangamati at 8am as the chief guest while Dipankar Talukdar, Kujendra Lal Tripura and Basanti Chakma will attend the opening event as special guest. Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs ministry secretary Md Safiqul Ahmad will chair it.The closing ceremony will be held at Thanchi on December 30. Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing will attend it as chief guest.





"I am happy to know that the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs has organised Bangabandhu Tour-de-CHT Mountain Bike Competition-2020 marking the birth centenary of the greatest Bengali of all time Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," said President M Abdul Hamid in his message.





Terming the region of hill tracts as a potential tourism area, the President said organizing events like mountain bike competition will play positive role in attracting tourists from home and abroad and strengthening the mutual relations between the people of hills and plain land.He said such event will inspire the new generation in adventurous activities.



In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the region of Chittagong Hill Tracts has become a very attractive tourist place to the people because of the culture of 12 ethnic minority groups and unique natural beauty. People of different countries are also showing interest to visit the region after the signing of Chittagong Hill Tracts Agreement, she added.





The Prime Minister said a sustainable tourism will flourish in Chattogram through organising the 'Bangabandhu Tour-de-CHT Mountain Bike Competition-2020' and the new generation will be able to know about natural beauty and culture of the region.According to the Chittagong hill tracts affairs ministry, 45 cyclists from three hill districts and 55 cyclists from country's other districts and abroad will take part in the competition.







Leave Your Comments