'Bangabandhu sacrificed his life for removing disparity'



Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Chairman Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad at a seminar has said the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had sacrificed his entire life for removing disparity as well as attaining social justice and economic development of Bangladesh."Bangabandhu worked for well being of the people and tried to remove disparity till his last breath," he said.





Entrepreneurial Economists Club (EEC) of Dhaka School of Economics (DScE) organized the virtual seminar titled "Bangabandhu and Bangladesh" as part of their programs in "Mujib Borsha", said a press release on Sunday, reports BSS.





Kholiquzzaman, also Chairman of DScE governing council, highlighted different stages of Bangabandhu's life and his struggle to lead the country towards independent.DScE Program coordinator on Entrepreneurship Professor Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali said Bangabandhu fought for the economic freedom of the people and wanted an oppression-free country.Paying a rich tribute to Bangabandhu, Professor Arup Choudhuri of India said he had always wanted to penalize the corrupted person for their misdeed.





Professor Dr M Lutfar Rahman said without Bangabandhu the economic development of the country could not have been carried out.Professor Hafiz T A Khan of West London University said Bangabandhu wanted to develop human capital for nation building.DScE's Assistant Professors Rehana Parvin and Sara Tasneem, and EEC President Umman Nahar Azmee also spoke.The speakers also paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





