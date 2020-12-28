'One third will not need vaccine'



Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said that around 55 million people (one third of the Bangladesh population) will not get the Covid-19 vaccine as they do not fulfill the criteria of the World Health Organization (WHO).He said these while addressing journalists after visiting the vaccine and drug wing of the Directorate General of Drug Administration's (DGDA's) National Control Laboratory (NCL).





The minister also said Bangladesh is hopeful of receiving 55 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines from the Serum Institute of India and under a program led by the World Health Organization by June next year.In response to a question on Covid-19 vaccine management in the country, the minister said many people are concerned about getting a vaccine but WHO guidelines say the entire need not be vaccinated.







"Around 40% of our population is aged under or around 18, and some 3.7 million women are pregnant every year. So, considering other criteria set by WHO as well, the estimate we have is that some 55 million people would not get the vaccine," the minister said.

