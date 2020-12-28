CU team uncovers gene pattern of Covid-19



A team of researchers from Chittagong University (CU) collected samples of coronavirus (SARS-COV-2) from all districts of Chittagong division and for the first time uncovered the gene pattern (genome sequencing) of coronavirus.The research work, which was started in July last, has been completed in the lab of the Central Faculty of Biology and Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Chittagong.







The research was led by Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan, associate professor of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and current proctor of the university, Mohammed Omar Faruq Rusel, associate professor of Botany and Imranul Haque assistant professor of Microbiology and Dr H M Abdullah Al Masud.





While talking to this correspondent, Professor Dr Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan said, "We have tried to highlight the genome pattern of coronavirus in all districts of Chittagong division. I wanted to complete the research at our university lab. " Those who have done researches on the coronavirus will benefit as our genome data has been added to global database, he added.





It is learned that the main objective of this study was to present an overall picture of Covid-19 in Chittagong division, for which they have collected samples of Covid positive patients from every upazila of each district. Then 46 samples were selected for genome sequencing based on the quantity and quality of RNA. Of these, the genome sequences of 33 samples have been uncovered over 99 percent. The gene formations of 12 samples have already been submitted to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Database.





The researchers said that their research work was organized with some questions in mind. One of them is that the virus may have entered Chittagong in a possible way and its mutations are known. After initially analyzing and reviewing 30 genome patterns, they came to the conclusion that the virus in the Chittagong division bears a resemblance to those in the United States, Europe, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, India and Australia.





Reviewing the data of each district individually, it is seen that there are some differences. Such as- United States, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan in Chittagong district; United States, Germany, Australia, India and Japan in Noakhali, Laxmipur and Feni districts; The United States, Germany, the Czech Republic, India and Japan in Comilla and Chandpur; Brahmanbaria includes the United States, Germany, Saudi Arabia and India; Cox's Bazar, Rangamati and Bandarban in the United States, Sierra Leone, Germany, Italy, Taiwan and the Czech Republic; And in Khagrachari more similarities have been noticed with the samples of Australia, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan.





The researchers also said that the study initially showed that there were a total of 126 different mutations in different locations of all sequences. In addition, a total of 86 nucleotides changed in different parts of different genes, but there was no change in amino acids. Analyzing all the mutations, it is seen that 5 mutations have spread widely in Chittagong. Researchers say that this research will play an effective role in preventing the spread of coronavirus.







