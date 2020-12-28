'Bureaucrats are playing in field of politics'



Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader has said that Bureaucrats are playing in the field of politics while politicians watching it sitting on the sidelines.He came up with the remarks while addressing a program arranged by Jatiya Party's Khulna divisional unit at its chairman's Banani office. GM Quader said, "Politicians are now getting sidelined in politics due to the active role of bureaucrats."





As per the constitution, he said the country is supposed to be run by elected public representatives. "But the secretaries, not MPs, now carry out all the activities while the ministers just get briefings." The Jatiya Party chief said public representatives can ensure the welfare and benefits of people as they understand their sufferings and pains.





"Bureaucrats are like robots... theyr'e accustomed to working within a boundary... they're unable to understand the plight of ordinary people like politicians," he observed.GM Quader called upon the Prime Minister to evaluate the elected representatives as people will immensely be benefited if their representatives get the opportunity to work for them. "It'll never be useful to govern the country with bureaucrats ignoring the public representatives."





