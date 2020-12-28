Hasina for strong connectivity with neighbors



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated that her government wants to establish a strong regional connectivity cashing in on the country's geographical location in Southeast Asia.She was speaking at a program at the VIP Lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while inaugurating the brand new Dash 8-400 aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Sunday. The premier joined the program virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.





She said, "We want to establish strong connectivity with neighboring countries and working on this goal. I think this aircraft of Biman will be helpful in future."The head of the government went on to say, effective connectivity is required for trade and business. Bangladesh can easily establish a strong and effective connectivity with the Southeastern countries due to its geographical location.





The Prime Minister named the Dash 8-400 aircraft as "Dhrubotara" mentioning that other brand new aircraft included by her government has been named as Palki, Arun Alo, Akash Pradip, Raanga Pravat, Meghdoot, Mayurpankhi, Akash Beena, Hongshobalaka, Gangchil, Achin Pakhi and Sonar Tori in accordance with the country's nature.The Prime Minister also inaugurated 20 newly built fire service stations in different places, six regional passport offices, women central jail in Keraniganj and a LPG station for jail.





The Dash 8-400 aircraft, equipped with eco-friendly and state-of-the-art facilities, arrived here on November 24.Biman procured the three Dash 8-400 aircraft under the G2G (government-to-government) agreement between the Bangladesh and Canadian governments.With the addition of the new Dash plane, the number of Biman's aircraft has been raised to 19, including four Boeing 777-300ER, four Boeing 787-8, two Boeing 787-9, six Boeing 737 and three Dash 8-400.





