Police name Nashville camper van blast suspect





Police investigating a camper van blast that injured three people in Nashville on Christmas Day have named a suspect after DNA was collected at the scene.





Officials in the US state of Tennessee said the DNA matched that of Anthony Quinn Warner, 63.





The FBI said there was no indication of additional suspects and that it was too early to suggest a motive.





The blast outside a telecoms office disrupted communications systems in Tennessee and four other states.





During a press conference on Sunday, federal investigators said they believed that Warner, who worked in IT and had extensive experience with electronics, was the sole individual responsible for the blast and had died at the site.





They said the blast was probably deliberate, and that it was Warner's remains discovered at the scene.





According to public records, Warner had until recently lived in Antioch, a suburb of Nashville, where police searched a home on Saturday.





Neighbors also reported seeing a camper van at the premises, local media report.





Earlier, CBS News reported that a DNA sample had been collected from Warner's mother.





FBI Special Agent in Charge Douglas Korneski said officials had received about 500 tips relating to the explosion.





"We're still following leads but right now there is no indication that any other persons were involved," he said. "We reviewed hours of security video surrounding the recreation vehicle which saw no other people involved."





Public records cited by US media show Warner had wide experience with electronics and alarm systems.





He was a long-time resident of Nashville and had worked as a freelance computer technician with an estate agency.





His former employer, estate agent Steve Fridrich, told the Nashville Tennessean that Warner had resigned unexpectedly this month after four years with the company. Mr Fridrich said the move had been "quite out of character".





A neighbor in Antioch described Warner as "a computer geek", USA Today reported.





Steve Schmoldt, who lived next door to Warner for more than two decades, described him as "friendly" and "low key", adding: "I guess some people would say he's a little odd."





"You never saw anyone come and go," the newspaper quoted him as saying. "As far as we knew, he was kind of a computer geek that worked at home."





Mr Schmoldt said Warner gave no indication of having held strong political beliefs.





"He never had any yard signs or flags in his window or anything like that," he said.

