Seven dead after knife attack in northeastern China

According to state media Sunday in northeastern China ananonymous man attacked and killed seven people and left seven others injured at8.14 am local time (0014 GMT) in the city of Kaiyuan in Liaoning province.

Police said the attacker was later arrested in a local bathhouse.

An inquiry has begun, the Kaiyun public security office saidin a post on the Twitter-like Weibo website.

Stabbings are relatively common in China, where firearms arebanned, and are often used in random attacks by angry citizens who seethemselves as victims of injustice and seek revenge on society.

In February 2019, a man who suspected his wife of adulterystabbed eight people to death and injured seven in a village in the country’snortheast.

In April the previous year, a knife-wielding 28-year-old mankilled nine college students and injured 12 others outside their school in the NorthernProvince of Shaanxi.

The attacker later said he acted out of revenge after beingharassed by a student at the same school.

