Voting underway in 1st phase municipality elections





Balloting in 24 municipalities under first phase municipality elections is underway on Monday.





The voting began around 8 am and will continue until 4 pm without any break.





The 24 municipalities are Panchagarh, Pirganj in Thakurgaon, Phulbari in Diinajpur, Badarganj in Rangpur, Kurigram, Puthia and Katakhali in Rajshahi, Shahzadpur in Sirajganj, Chatmohor in Pabna, Khoksha in Kushtia, Chuadanga, Chalna in Khulna, Betagi in Barguna, Kuakata in Patuakhali, Ujirpur and Bakerganj in Barishal, Gafargaon in Mymensingh, Madan in Netrakona, Manikganj, Dhamrai in Dhaka, Dirai in Sunamganj, Borolekha in Moulvibazar, Sayestaganj in Habiganj and Sitakunda in Chattogram.





UNB Panchagarh correspondent reports: Voters were seen standing in long queues to cast their votes using Electronic voting machines (EVM) for the first time in the municipality.





The number of female voters is higher than the male ones. Voting is going on in 15 polling booths.





A scuffle took place between the supporters of Awami League and BNP candidates on Panchagarh Government Girls' School premises. Police charged baton to bring the situation under control.





However, Presiding officer of Panchagarh Government Girls' School center Rubel Hossain said voting is going on in a peaceful manner inside the polling station.





Five policemen, 15 Ansar members are performing their duties in each polling station alongside nine executive magistrates and one judicial magistrate.





A total of 35,011 people are scheduled to exercise their franchise in the municipality.





The Election Commission earlier announced the schedules for the first and second phases of the municipality elections to 25 municipalities on December 28 and 61 municipalities on January 16.





The last date of nomination paper submission for 1st phase elections was on December 1, nomination papers scrutiny on December 3 and last date of nomination papers withdrawal on December 10.-UNB

