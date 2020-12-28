Guinea communal clashes leave at least 11 dead





11 people died and more than 40 injured in two day communalclashes in southeast Guinea officials said on Sunday.

The violence between mostly Muslim Tomas Mania and mostlyanimist Tomas was sparked Saturday by the unveiling of a new house for theTomas patriarch in the town of Macenta, local sources told AFP.

Police reinforcements from neighbouring towns failed to stopthe fighting Sunday and several of their number had been injured, a prefecturalsource said.

Witnesses said many residents had fled and taken shelter inthe surrounding forest.

Eleven corpses were brought to the local hospital betweenSaturday and Sunday, according to regional governor Mohamed Ghare.

Kaba Conde, the director of the hospital, said most couldnot be identified due to injuries sustained from machetes, clubs and stones.

The rival sides had also used hunting rifles against eachother, he added.

The Tomas and Tomas Mania both claim to have founded thetown of Macenta, and clash regularly, often over land issues, according to theofficial.

Communal violence is common in the southern region near theborder with Liberia, where clashes between groups regularly break out over religiousand other grievances.

In 2013 at least 95 people died and around 100 more werewounded in a week of clashes in the south of the impoverished West Africancountry.

