Tackling corruption in post-Covid-19 Bangladesh





The statement - corruption is as old as civilisations – has almost become a cliché. Kautilya, for example, provided a lucid description of corrupt behaviour of the royal staff in Arthashastra and also offered policy measures to combat it during the fourth century B.C. in ancient India. Still corruption is defined in different ways, takes many different forms, and elicits a variety of policy responses. Whatever way we define it, it causes serious havoc to the developing countries, in particular, by imposing substantial and widespread societal costs, impeding economic development, limiting the efficiency of public services, and weakening political institutions by undermining trust in government.





The prevalence of corruption in Bangladesh is very high and it has consistently fared poorly in different corruption (perception) indices. Bangladesh is now ranked 14th in the Global Corruption Perception Index 2019, released by Berlin Based Transparency International. Bangladesh once led this index in early 2000s. The government must have been really happy that it is no longer the holder of this unwelcome trophy. However, if anyone thinks that Bangladesh has improved in terms of its fight against corruption would be a huge mistake. The biggest problem with perception indices like Transparency International’s is that their data is hardly comparable. It cannot explain year-to-year variations in terms of progress or vice versa. It is mainly subjective and offers a little policy alternative. The main purpose of such indices is to educate people about the ills of corruption. Unfortunately, none of the governments during the last 2 decades welcomed TI reports. Rather its response was often confrontational and ended with outright denial.







Of late, Bangladesh’s economy has been doing stupendously well. Only recently Bangladesh surpassed India in terms of per capita GDP while India was almost 20% ahead ago only about 5 years ago. So, there are reasons to be happy which is, obviously, quite evident in social media hullabaloos. While surpassing India is no mean feat especially when India’s GDP was growing at 8+% until recently, frankly speaking, India is a poor target. It was not even the leader in South Asia. Sri Lanka’s per capita income is around $4100 whereas Bangladesh’s per capita GDP is around $2100.However, if we consider from where Bangladesh started its journey after 1971 with virtually zero infrastructure, its performance is truly astonishing and Bangladesh surpassed India sometimes ago, not recently.







There is this newly gained confidence in our economy which was not prevalent even 10 years ago. In spring 2011, I was teaching a course on Corruption and South Asia at Heidelberg University, Germany when I discovered that most of the South Asian economies were growing at a fast pace despite heavy prevalence of corruption. I presented a seminar in May 2011, titled “The Paradox of South Asia: Development Conundrum amid High Corruption”. I still vividly remember the eyes of disbelieving western audience who until then treated Bangladesh only with pity. Even I was struggling to believe Bangladesh was no longer an economic minnow. In 2011, IMF projected Bangladesh’s GDP would be US$115 billion and ranked 59th economy in terms of size. IMF had projected that Bangladesh would reach to £178 billion by 2016 (in reality Bangladesh’s GDP was $235 billion). According to Goldman Sachs (2006) and Price Water house Coopers (2008), Bangladesh’s projected GDP by 2030 would be $304 billion whereas our GDP reached to $348 billion by 2019 and is now 35th largest global economy. Apart from such amazing economic performance, look at the population growth. In a study, Peter Kim Streatfield and Zunaid Ahsan Karar (2008) projected that Bangladesh’s population would reach 20 crore (201 million) by 2021 whereas her actual population is 161 million. It’s an outstanding performance by any standard and governments have every right to gloat about these achievements.



The AL government’s policy response towards allegations of corruption did not affect its economy due to several factors: competent performance by the manufacturing sector, diversification of agricultural sector, contribution of foreign remittance, significant progress on women development where charities led the way. Of course, we must not undermine the role of policy environment. The AL government could still boast about its performance even without taking any solid steps to curb corruption.





From early 2020, the Covid-19 has affected the global economy along with Bangladesh’s. Garments and apparels industry accounts for approximately 20% of Bangladesh’s GDP. This industry heavily depends on the US and European economies. During the last 9 months, the UK economy contracted almost 20% and almost 1.5 million people becomes jobless of which 200,000 jobs disappeared permanently. As per the UK government estimate, its economy will get back to the pre-Covid-19 situation by 2022 according to a liberal estimate while the conservative estimate suggests that it is not returning to pre-Covid situation before 2024. Similar situations exist across other European counties as well as the USA which is an ominous sign and likely to have very serious implications for our garments industry. First of all, a huge number of workers will remain jobless and will have lost their purchasing power.





In a country like Bangladesh where tax structure is heavily dependent on indirect taxes, significant job losses will only invite troubles. In this scenario, if the AL government continues its clientelist economic behaviour, it will be an open invitation to trouble- both social and political. During the next 2-4 years, the government’s revenue collection is likely to take a hit and, henceforth, the government must be more efficient. If it cannot control corruption during this period, it may pay dearly. The way the government rejected the World Bank’s response regarding the Padma Bridge; it may no longer be able to make such outright objections even for the right causes. Post-Covid global situation may knock off Bangladesh’s economy up to 2% in the short run. However, the government may recuperate this loss only through efficiency gain by curbing rampant corruption.





Problem is that existing models of corruption measurement do not offer any effective tools for the governments to effectively monitor and eradicate corruption gradually. Then it comes down to the government’s willingness and integrity to deal with this problem.







Despite strong economic performance, I think, the AL government no longer enjoys strong popular support it used to relish. In my understanding, it may well be an existential fight for the AL if it fails to arrest the scope and magnitude of corruption. Also, unless it can deal with oncoming economic downturn, its unpopularity along with economic hardship may feed violent social disturbances. The AL may annihilate BNP from political competition; it can never get rid of public grievances unless it addresses the core issues including corruption.





The writer is a columnist.

