Diner Sheshe





"I was 9 when I met Maa for the first time-one day, she just showed up and said, 'I'm taking you home.' Overnight, my life changed-I moved from Masi's place in Kolkata to Mumbai with Maa and my stepdad. Maa barely spoke to me; she'd be out all evening. I'd ask her, 'Why didn't you come to meet me for so many years?' but she had no answer.







Rarely, she'd talk to me about her early life-'I was your age when I first came to this city…my uncle sold me to the red light area…' but I was too young to understand. 2 months later, she sent me to a shelter home-for 2 years she never came to meet me, not once. But there, I started schooling and was motivated to study and be independent.







But just as I was adjusting, Maa reappeared; this time, with a promise of a 'happy family.' She even introduced me to my sister who was living in another shelter home-I was shocked!Thereafter, stepdad started touching me inappropriately. When I resisted, he said, 'If you don't do what I say, I'll take your sister instead.' Terrified, I gave in. For 4 years, he raped me every night. I even got pregnant once; I was 15. But stepdad gave me medicines to abort the child and threatened me to never talk about it.





At 16, when I couldn't take it anymore, I mustered the courage and ran to the police station. But they refused to file a complaint because I was under 18. I saw no choice but to run away- it was the hardest decision, because I was leaving my sister behind.With the help of a friend, I found out about Kranti, a shelter home that helps girls from Mumbai's red light areas. They offered me the home I craved-I resumed school, made new friends. Still, I'd have nightmares of stepdad hitting me; I'd wake up crying. Therapy helped ease the pain.







Humans of Bombay, Fb





