Sutra Chakma's unique achievement



Milestone School and College Student Sutra Chakma has shown great achievement in the painting competition marking the Mujib Year celebrations. The virtual painting competition was organized by Philatelists Association of Bangladesh (PAB) with the theme 'Bangabandhu and Bangladesh'.





In this virtual painting competition, Sutra Chakma won the first place by drawing 'The historic 7 March Speech of Bangabandhu'. Sutra Chakma received the first prize as the first place winner which prize ceremony was held on December 24 at the meeting room of the Postal Department at the GPO in Dhaka.

Leave Your Comments