Another bomb found at HSIA



Another General Purpose (GP) bomb weighing nearly 250 kg was found on Monday during the ongoing piling at the construction site of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA). A bomb disposal unit of the Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu rushed to the spot and defused the bomb, said an ISPR press release.







The bomb was then taken to a safe place with the necessary precautions for disposal. According to the release, bomb experts have opined that the bomb was dropped on the ground during the War of Liberation in 1971 like the previous bombs found at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

