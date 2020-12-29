Mahbub-e-Khoda of Dewanbag dies



Pir Mahbub-e-Khoda of Dewanbag in Dhaka's Arambagh, popularly known as Dewanbagi, has died at the age of 71. He suffered a heart attack at his Arambagh residence around 7 am on Monday. He breathed his last in a private hospital in Dhaka's Uttara, said Dewanbagh Darbar Sharif spokesman Sayeed Mehedi Hasan, reports bdnews24.com.





A funeral prayer for the religious leader will be held after Zohr prayers at Dewanbagh Sharif mosque in Motijheel. The founder and proprietor of Dewanbagi Darbar Sharif will be buried beside his wife's grave behind Bangladesh Bank, Hasan added. He was born in Bahadurpur village in Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj Upazila on Dec 14, 1949. Dewanbagi is survived by four sons and three daughters.

Leave Your Comments