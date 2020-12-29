French envoy visits Sayedabad water plant

French Ambassador to Bangladesh Jean-Marin Schuh recently visited Sayedabad Water Treatment Plant one and two in the city. -AA



French Ambassador to Bangladesh Jean-Marin Schuh recently visited Sayedabad Water Treatment Plant one and two in the city.As part of his visit to Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (DWASA) headquarters, he visited the two water treatment plants and oversaw its activities, a release said, reports BSS.





Jean-Marin Schuh said, "These projects are the results of the continuous presence of France in the water sector in Bangladesh, completing an ambitious process started with the visit of President Mitterrand in 1991 and his commitment to contribute to the major works aimed at domesticating the floods which ravaged the country".





It said Fanny Nesen, project officer in charge of water and sanitation sector of the Agence FranØaise de D,veloppement (AFD) in Dhaka was accompanied with the envoy. France has been supporting preservation of Dhaka's water resources, which will provide accessible, sustainable and reliable water services for all.French government is financing ?167 million for water projects in Bangladesh through the AFD, which will supply an additional 950,000 m3 of drinking water to the capital city, the release said.





French company Degremont (Suez) is engaged to construct the water treatment plants. The envoy also visited the site of Sayedabad water treatment plant 3, which is being financed by AFD, along with KfW, Danida and the European Investment Bank. Once completed, Sayedabad will be the largest water treatment plant in Asia, the release added.







The project is in line with the government's decision to replace extraction of groundwater with treatment of surface water, in order to meet the city's growing demand for water. Sayedabad treatment plant, like the Gandharbpur treatment plant also financed by AFD, will use water from the Meghna River. The AFD Group implements France's policy on development and international solidarity.

