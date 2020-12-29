We often lack foresight: Nushrratt

Nushrratt Bharuccha



Nushrratt Bharuccha has always had glamourous image associated with her. However, the actress is delighted that after a long wait, with a film like the recently released 'Chhalaang', filmmakers and the audience could see her in a different light. Nushrratt says, "I think in Bollywood, we often lack foresight, because when you see an actor doing one character, then we feel that yeh toh yahi achcha kar sakta hai, yeh alag kuch kar hi nahi sakti.







I don't know why that happens with our industry? Otherwise, in any other industry, you will see actors cast in varied roles, and the films even end up doing so well. For a long time, mujhe woh similar roles hi mil rahe the. I was hoping that someone showed that trust in me. I would always wish ki koi mujhe alag character deke toh dekho, at least give me that chance."





In her next film, 'Chhori', a Hindi remake of the Marathi horror film, 'Lapachhapi, Nushrratt' plays a pregnant woman who along with her husband, moves into a new house, which seems to be haunted. Talking about experimenting with various genres and characters, she says, "I don't think even the audience wants to see me repeating my roles. I think they are very accepting, it's just a matter of someone (filmmakers) braving it up saying, 'Nahi yaar… iss ladki ko yeh alag character deke dekhte hai'. Hansal Mehta's (director of 'Chhalaang') confidence in me helped me bring back my inner poise."

