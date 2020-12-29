SAFF Championship to be held September next year in Dhaka

BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin (left) seen during a virtual meeting of SAFF's executive committee on Monday. -BFF



The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) has decided to hold the Bangabandhu SAFF Football Championship in September next year in Dhaka, said a SAFF press release on Monday.The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of SAFF's executive committee held on Monday with its president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin presided over the meeting.





The biggest football tournament in South Asia SAFF was originally scheduled to take place in September this year on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic.The initial date of the championship has been fixed from September 14-25 at the SAFF meeting.





Apart from senior competition, SAFF will host four more age-based competitions next year. These four championships are the SAFF U-16 Women's championship (Aug. 18-27), SAFF U-19 Women's Championship (July 13-22), SAFF U-15 Championship (Oct. 1-10) and SAFF U-18 Championships (Oct. 15-24) have been finalized in the meeting.However the venue of those age-based tournaments will be confirmed later stage.

