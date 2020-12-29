The candle of my life



A good guide marks our remarkable journey on a road not taken - this is one lesson that has given meaningfulness and discipline to my life. I had four siblings and there was not enough room in the house. However, inadequate spacing never lessened our joy.







My father would always say, "Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise"! I had a hidden desire to be wise and nothing else. Thus, I would wake up every morning before the sun had peeked through the clouds, and while my siblings were still in bed.







With our pennies failing to reach our expenses, I never could afford a house tutor. While my mother aided my Bangla, mathematics, social studies, and science lessons, My Father would take charge of my English homework and exams. His teaching was exceptional! He often evaluated my handwriting by carefully observing each letter I had written.







He would also help me enhance my vocabulary by presenting the Bangla meaning of the English word to me and later asked me to use the English word in a sentence. His drawing skills and techniques were commendable. I still remember my first drawing lesson with him when he taught me to draw an apple from a circle and papaya by pressing both my palms on a piece of paper and using the imprint.







Back when I was in second grade, I remember scoring good marks in my exams and managed to secure the third position. To appreciate my achievement, be bought me the storybook, "ShonarKathi, Rupar Kathi". The book was very difficult for me to read and I would often spend hours trying to spell and pronounce the words. He told me to first recall the sound of each alphabet and recall how I learned my spelling-bee words. Within a couple of days, I could read much faster. To keep academic performance steady, he made me a routine -- wake up early and say my morning prayers, revise my homework and test syllabus and finally run off to school after breakfast. Now that I have grown up, I have never outgrown these habits as I still wake up early every morning, read the newspaper, and finally run off to work.







My father loved arts and he would often help prepare us for small drama shows in our backyard. After final exams, all the kids of the house, under his direction, would dress in costumes made by my mother from her sari, and perform Tagore's "Kabuliwala" alongside the folklores "Honest Carpenter" and "the legend of Nizam the Dacoit". Our stage would be a small chouki (a very simple cot) and the audience seats would be reserved by our neighbours. I also remember watching him act on stage in an office drama.







During weekends, he would often shove all of us in a rickshaw and set off to visit the National Zoo, National Museum, the Lalbagh Fort, and other such historic monuments. On our way back home, our hands would be filled with cream rolls, hot chicken patties, or small packets of juicy Jilapis.







Once a week, my father would come home with chicken, and that day, we would have a grand feast. He bought Kajol home one day, a huge black cock whom we all loved. As time passed by, one day Kajol broke his leg and started to get weak eventually. We finally decided to put him out of his misery. After Kajol was slaughtered, we decided to have him for dinner that night. While we all ate happily, I still remember his sad face. He did not even touch the meat bowl and only ate half his appetite.







He was fond of recitation and music. I recall how once he had borrowed a tape recorder from his friend and bought it home. He recorded his recitation of the poem "Bidrohi" by National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, while we performed various songs on guitar. My mother clapped with joy when we finished and his face instantly lighted us in content.







I remember once we had gone on a strike at home for new dresses during Eid. "NotunJama Chai, Nahole Bhat Khabona Bhai," that's what we had said. Adding to our surprise, he came home with simple dresses and a new soap on ChaandRaat.







We were yet to realize his sorrow as he could not afford to buy us dresses that year. Today when these memories cross over my mind, my heart fills with regret and my eyes are blurred by my tears.







My beloved father, Syed Mohammad Mazhar Hossain, was a government officer at the Ministry of Food. He breathed his last on December 29, 2019, at our Dhanmondi residence at the age of 87. While he rests in peace today, his piousness, simplicity, honesty and helpfulness lives on through us.







Marufa Mazhar works with The Asian Age.





Leave Your Comments