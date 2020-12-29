Mostafa president, Kajal gen secy



Golam Mostafa and Kajal Hazra have respectively been elected president and general secretary of the executive committee of Bangladesh Photojournalists Association. Golam Mostafa bagged 120 votes while Kajal Hazra got 133 votes.





The Asian Age chief photojournalist Zahidul Islam has also been elected member of the executive committee.With a view to electing the leadership for the term 2021-22, 174 voters out of total 181 exercised their franchise in the election held on Monday at the auditorium of the organization in Dhaka.





The other office-bearers are: Vice President- Nasim Sikder (101 votes), Joint Secretary -Jibon Amir (129 votes), Organizing Secretary- Indrajit Kumar Ghosh (112 votes), Finance Secretary- Moin Uddin Ahmed (114 votes), Office Secretary- Abdul Aziz Faruki (105 votes), Publicity and Publication Secretary Mobarak Hossain (111 votes), Sports and Cultural Secretary- Rafique Uddin Enayet (67 votes) and executive members Harun-Or-Rashid, Jahidul Islam Sajal, Abdul Momin.





