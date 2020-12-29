More Rohingyas off to Bhashan Char



A second batch of Rohingya refugees is being sent to Bhasan Char in Noakhali from Cox's Bazar.Despite plans to relocate 700 Rohingyas in the second phase, about 1,500 Rohingyas have already voluntarily left Cox's Bazar for Chattogram under the government management, according to sources at the Prime Minister's Office.





They will leave Chattogram today for Bhasan Char by a Bangladesh Navy ship, the PMO sources said.In the first phase on December 4, some 1642 Rohingyas were transferred to Bhashan Char.





Bangladesh is hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingyas, most of whom came here from their homeland in Myanmar starting in Aug 2017. Bangladesh has been urging the global community to mount pressure on Myanmar for effective repatriation of the Rohingyas.

Leave Your Comments