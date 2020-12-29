Pak PM admits



Pakistan which is desperate to upgrade its low-level ties with Bangladesh over the past several months and rebuffed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, appears to have taken a further step in its mission by admitting that its army committed "crimes against humanity" during the 1971 War in the former East Pakistan.In a blunt comment, Sheikh Hasina recently told Pakistani High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui "The incidents of 1971 can't be forgotten. The pain will remain there forever." The premier said the atrocities cannot be either "forgiven," an official quoted her as saying.





In a footage of TV 786.net, the Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, the former cricket star, tells his audience in English, that he lauded the army for its "brave" acts in "East Pakistan," but in fact it was a "crime against humanity."





"I in 1971, when Pakistan army took action in East Pakistan, I was the one standing with the Pakistan army lauding its brave soldiers (fighting) foreigners, terrorists and militants. It was three years later we realized that the army butchered civilians, women, children ....W e are exactly doing the same thing again in Baluchistan. They are bombing people. How can you bomb people?"he said.Comparing the two acts of the Pakistan Army, Imran Khan said "this is a crime against humanity."





Acts of brutality by the Pakistan army in Baluchistan is not a new story. Several people from the region who are exiled in Britain told this correspondent in 2016 that men women and children were being killed bombs and tank attacks.During a visit to Pakistan itself for a TV shoot on South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) for the private NTV channel some years back, this correspondent came across a group of Baluchi people.







They narrated the horror story of Baluchistan. One of them said "East Pakistan is far away and thus they lost against the people fighting for independent Bangladesh. We are not that lucky as we are located in West Pakistan where troops move in large numbers by land."Thus Bangladesh can now demand the long-awaited trial of the Pakistani army personnel involved in the world's worst genocide during the 1971 war for bringing them to court on charges of "crimes against humanity."





The question remains if Prime Minister Khan can overrule his powerful army and start the trial of the war criminals. His Bangladesh counterpart has made her stand on Dhaka-Islamabad ties clear, but if Pakistan meant business it must hold the trial.







Under the Delhi Agreement, a trilateral agreement signed between India, Pakistan and Bangladesh on 28 August 1973; and ratified only by India and Pakistan. It allowed the repatriation of prisoners of war and interned officials held in the three countries after the 1971 Bangladesh War. The agreement has been criticised for Pakistan's failure to repatriate Urdu-speaking Biharis in Bangladesh and not holding to account 195 senior military officials accused of crimes against humanity during the 1971 Independence War.The treaty was signed by the foreign ministers of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh in New Delhi after the Simla Agreement.





During the 1971 Bangladesh War, thousands of Bengali bureaucrats and military personnel were interned in West Pakistan along with their families by the Pakistani Government. In Bangladesh, most of the Urdu-speaking Bihari community wanted to resettle in Pakistan. India held several thousand Pakistani prisoners of war after the Surrender of Pakistan on 16 December 1971, including 195 military officers held for breach of conduct, to the Indo-Bangladesh Joint Command.





The then President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto threatened to put interned Bengali officials on trial if Bangladesh proceeded with plans to indict the alleged Pakistani war criminals.Among the Prisoners of War, 195 Pakistani military officers held in India were identified as prime war crimes suspects. Pakistan pressed for their release as one of its key demands. It pressured several Muslim countries to withhold recognition of Bangladesh until the release of the 195 officers.







In the text of the agreement, the then Foreign Minister Kamal Hossain stated "the excesses and manifold crimes committed by those prisoners of war constituted, according to the relevant provisions of the UN General Assembly resolutions and international law, war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and that there was universal consensus that persons charged with such crimes as 195 Pakistani prisoners of war should be held to account and subjected to the due process of law. Pakistan evaded Bangladesh's request to hold the trial of war crimes suspects and decades later protested the trial of Bengali collaborators of the Pakistani army for war crimes since 2014.





