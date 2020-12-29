'Force Myanmar to take back Rohingyas'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged the international community to mount pressure on Myanmar to take back Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh.He came up with the cal while addressing a press conference at his official residence on parliament premises in the city on Monday.Quader said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been continuing diplomatic efforts seeking cooperation from the international community for the peaceful solution of the Rohingya crisis."





The economy and environment of Bangladesh have been affected badly for hosting around 12 lakh Rohingyas who took shelter at Ukiah and Teknaf, he added.The minister said social environment and ecological balance of the areas is now at a stake due to living of excessive number of people there than its capacity.





It is also putting adverse impacts on the tourism industry centering the world's longest natural sea beach in Cox's Bazar, he said.Quader said the government took the initiative to shift Rohingyas to Bhashan Char with additional facilities as their repatriation to Myanmar has been delayed.





Under the circumstances, those Rohingyas who have shifted to Bhashan Char expressed their satisfaction, he went on saying.But some international organizations and media is spreading that the Rohingyas were shifted forcefully which is not true, he added.The minister said only those, who voluntarily wanted to shift, were taken there and no pressure was put on them.





