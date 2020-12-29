'RMG sector yet to see silver lining'

BGMEA President Rubana Huq



At the end of 2020, country's readymade garment sector is still in uncertainties as the top foreign currency earning sector sees a negative growth. While talking to The Asian Age, Rubana Huq, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said, "The second wave of coronavirus pandemic has pushed the sector back."







The export growth has remained negative in November and December this year. The growth in November was -2.66% while in first 20 days of December -5.64%, she added.Rubana Huq said, "We wake up every day with nightmare of discounts, deferment of shipments and payments, which have become our daily routine."





Some 4.1 million people engaged in the sector are passing their days in uncertainties. Entrepreneurs see a bleak future, she said. While asked about the challenges, Rubana Huq said, "We face uncertainties of placement of orders from the buyers' end and obstacles of obtaining working capital for the SMEs."



Rubana Huq thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for timely steps to save the apparel Sector."If the Prime Minister didn't announce stimulus packages in March, most of the factories would have been closed," she said.





"At this moment, we need a fresh wage support package for four months starting from January 2021 at 2% service charge with 60 month's payback period with a moratorium of 12 months. And at the same time the extension of the current package tenure to 5 years and an extension of moratorium up to 12 months would be of immense help to the sector" she added.





She expressed hope that the support from the government will revive the industry and take it to a far superior platform, which would help us with the thrust of product diversification, recycling, value addition and for preparing for the 4th Industrial revolution and in the process, preparing our workforce with better skills.











