China jails citizen journalist for Wuhan reports



A Chinese citizen journalist who covered Wuhan's coronavirus outbreak has been jailed for four years, reports BBC. Zhang Zhan was found guilty of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble", a frequent charge against activists. The 37-year-old former lawyer was detained in May, and has been on hunger strike for several months. Her lawyers say she is in poor health.Ms Zhang is one of several citizen journalists who have run into trouble for reporting on Wuhan.





There is no free media in China and authorities are known to clamp down on activists or whistleblowers seen as undermining the government's response to the outbreak."Zhang Zhan looked devastated when the sentence was announced," Ren Quanniu, who was one of her defence lawyers, told news agency AFP.Ren added that Ms Zhang's mother, who was in court, sobbed loudly as the verdict was read out.





