India on cusp of winning 2nd Test against Australia at MCG





India needs just 70 runs to win the second cricket test at Melbourne Cricket Ground after beating Australia by 200 points at lunch in their second inning on Tuesday, Matchday 4.





Debutant pace bowler Mohammed Siraj took 3-37, including claims that two of the four wickets would fall in Tuesday's opening session.





Australia's tail wagged after resuming in a desperate position of 133-6 on Tuesday, a two-run lead. With the first six wickets falling for 99 runs, it has always been a difficult task for Australia to achieve a competitive goal.





India's decision to take a second new ball after 80 overs was a successful move, with a breakthrough in the 83rd over. Pat Cummins parried a bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah to the second slip and was caught 156-7 for 22, ending a 57-run stand with Cameron Green.





Second player Green, 21, scored a stylish 45 before pulling a short ball from Siraj into the middle of the wicket at 177-8.





Nathan Lyon faced a row of bouncers and was caught bowling by Siraj with just eight more runs.





Josh Hazlewood played no shot and was bowled by Ashwin (2-71) for eight, with Mitchell Starc stranded on the 14th. It was the first time in the series that Australia had 200 runs in an inning while their batsmen continued to fidget.





The breakdown of the Australian batting on Monday came despite Umesh Yadav limping away with a calf muscle injury in the middle of his fourth round.





Matthew Wade scored 40 points before spinner Ravindra Jadeja (2-28) made a major breakthrough by pinching the opening leg in front of the wicket.





Australia slumped to 99-6 after a medium-order collapse, losing three wickets to a run, including the sacking of Tim Paine who was caught bowling by Jadeja after a video review. -AP





