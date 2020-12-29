3 killed in construction site accident in east China









Three workers were killed and another injured in an accident at a construction site on Sunday in the city of Nantong, east China’s Jiangsu Province, local authorities said Tuesday.





The accident took place at around 11:30 a.m. in Haimen District when the workers were trying to install a tower crane and the jib buckled injuring four, according to the administrative committee of Haimen port new area.





The injured workers were immediately rushed to the hospital where three of them died. The condition of the other is currently stable.





Further investigation into the accident is underway.

