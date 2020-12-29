I’m a victim of conspiracies: Sheuly Azad MP

Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly Azad, a ruling Awami League lawmaker reserved for women, has said that she is a victim of conspiracies.

“I haven’t proposed the name of a relative of Bangbandhu’s killer and fake freedom fighter to make a member of the scrutiny committee to enlist genuine freedom fighters in Sarail upazila,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sheuly Azad MP, a member of parliamentary standing committee on ministry of land, said, “I did’t proposed the name of Thakur Mezbah Uddin Mizan to make him a member of the scrutiny committee. It is a deep conspiracy and falsehood against me. A quarter is trying to make me controversial by giving false information to the freedom fighters.”

“I was requested to propose the name of Thakur Mezbah Uddin Mizan, but I rejected outright for his controversies. Later, I proposed the name of freedom fighter Abul Kalam Azad,” she further said.

Sheuly Azad, widow of popular Awami League leader AKM Iqbal Azad, said, “A public representative in Sarail, who is one of the accused in my husband Iqbal Azad killing case, is instigating freedom fighters by providing false information against me with a view to politically maligning me. I urge newsmen to learn the truth by talking to upazila nirbahi officer in Sarail.”

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Ariful Haq Mridul said, “Freedom fighter Abul Kalam Azad is a member of the committee to scrutinize genuine freedom fighters. There is none in the body named Thakur Mezbah Uddin Mizan.”

It is mentionable that on Saturday, Upazila Muktijoddha Command held a views-exchange meeting with newly-appointed UNO Ariful Haq Mridul at Upazila Parishad auditorium.

In the meeting, several freedom fighters, who are the followers of Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, an accused in Awami League leader AKM Iqbal Azad murder case, announced to boycott all programs of Sheuly Azad MP bringing allegation that the lawmaker proposed the name of Thakur Mezbah Uddin Mizan as a member of the scrutiny committee.

Such announcement triggered debates and criticism.

