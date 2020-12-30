MP Rebecca Momin donates land for homeless



Rebecca Momin, a lawmaker from Netrokona-4 (Mohanganj-Madan-Khaliajuri) constituency, has donated land worth over one crore for making homes for the landless.







Marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Rebecca Momin MP on Monday registered the land on which 'Bangabandhu Ashrayan Prokolpo' will be built. Some 60 landless families will get homes in the project.





Mohanganj Upazila Chairman Shahid Iqbal, acting UNO Naznin Sultana, UP Chairman Motahar Hossain Chowdhury were present, among others at the time of land registration. Upazila Chairman Shahid Iqbal said, "When unethical activities of several MPs have made people disappointed, MP Rebecca Momin has sent a rare example by donating the land for homeless people." Rebecca Momen MP said, "I have transferred the land to the government for landless people marking the Mujib Barsho."







--- Indrojit Sarker, Mohonganj

