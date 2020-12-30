Diner Sheshe





"I remember my first day working here- I was very nervous. You see, I'm a Muslim man; I knew nothing about the Christmas culture and wondered if my religion would be an issue. But Father looked at me and said, 'You're a child of God!' and took me in as his own-I was as much a part of every festivity as my other brothers here.







And I worked hard. That's how within just three years, I rose through the ranks. Today, I'm the senior watchman incharge of managing the Christmas mass- it's a big responsibility! Father has asked me to make sure everyone's wearing masks and distancing, so I'm extra vigilant; I have to do right by him.





But despite the workload, I'm eagerly looking forward to Christmas. After the year we've had, this day still makes me feel very merry. In fact, more than me, my family is looking forward to Christmas. Since the day I've joined, I've made sure they visit Church regularly. I wanted them to imbibe the good of both the religions and today, I feel an immense sense of pride when my kids sing carols with the same zest as when they sing arziyan at the Masjid.







I mean the foundation is the same-it's just the language that's different. But at the end of it, we're saying the same thing in our prayers. The only difference is dargah mei chaadar chadhate hai, yahan candle jalate hai. Rest all is the same. Now I have to go Madam, the church is about to open. If Father sees me chit chatting with you, he might get angry and I don't want to miss part-taking in the carols-I've been practicing the whole year!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

