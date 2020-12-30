Worldwide waffling





The Transportation Security Administration says it screened 1,128,773 people at airports nationwide on Saturday, the latest sign traveling public is not staying home for the holidays despite warnings from health officials. The new number is close to Wednesday's pandemic record when nearly 1.2 million people flew - and represents the third-busiest day for US air travel since it cratered in March. While Saturday TSA traffic was just 45% of the air traffic a day after Christmas a year ago, it means many people are still traveling something Dr. Anthony Fauci called "concerning" when speaking to Wolf Blitzer last week.











Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House's Coronavirus Task Force, says she plans to retire in the near future, capping a tumultuous run as one of the top U.S. officials guiding the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with the news outlet Newsy on Tuesday, Birx, 64, cited the strain the experience has put on her family. Birx was criticized after The Associated Press reported on Sunday that she spent time with family members at a vacation home after the Thanksgiving holiday, despite Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance urging Americans not to travel or mix with those outside their own household. "This experience has been a bit overwhelming. It's been very difficult on my family.











Millions of Americans have now temporarily lost their unemployment benefits as President Trump continues to refuse to sign the $900bn Covid relief bill into law. The package was approved by Congress last week, after months of negotiations and bitter disagreements between Democrats and Republicans. Eventually, they landed on a compromise, and the bill was sent to Trump to approve just in time to ensure the 14 million Americans who rely on government unemployment benefits were able to continue to receive financial support after the existing package expired on Saturday.











Ambulance sirens blare, street lamps flicker, and a crowd of onlookers starts to gather. It's 3AM in Peckham, and local teenager Jerome Jacobs lies dying after being pushed from the balcony of a tower block; he clutches an unlocked phone. You, a budding Met detective, are handed the phone and asked to analyze Jerome's texts, pictures, and social media posts to piece together the story of how he ended up dead on the pavement after returning from a night out with friends. This is the premise of Dead Man's Phone, a mobile investigation game developed by London-based studio Electric Noir, whose first episodes were released in beta version throughout 2020.



Leave Your Comments