Bangabandhu lecture series begins at Dhaka University



A lecture series titled 'Bangabandhu Lecture Series' on the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman begin (Monday) on Dhaka University (DU) campus.Vice-Chancellor of the university Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman will inaugurate the lecture series tomorrow (Monday) at university's Abdul Karim Virtual Auditorium, said a press release.





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty and Centre for Advanced Research in Arts and Social Science (CARAS) are organizing the lecture series. Chairman of University Grant Commission (UGC) Dr Kazi Shahidullah will address the inaugural ceremony as chief guest with Chairman of CARAS Dr Atiur Rahman in the chair.





The chief coordinator of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury will give the inaugural speech of the lecture series, conducted by the chairman of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty Dr Fakhrul Alam.





