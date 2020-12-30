DMP issues instructions for New Year's Eve



Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued special instructions for New Year celebrations, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. DMP has asked everyone to follow these instructions:





1. No meeting, gathering or celebration on rooftops, roads, flyovers or public places on December 31.





2. No open to all cultural program or function.





3. No fireworks.





4. Dhaka University campus will remain restricted for outsiders after 6:00pm on December 31.





5. Teachers and other employees of Dhaka University residing on campus can enter the university premises through Nilkhet and Shahbagh entrances after showing their ID cards.





6. No outsiders will be allowed to enter Gulshan and Banani area after 8pm on December 31 but residents can enter through Kakoli and Amtoli points.





7. DMP has also discouraged people who live in other areas from entering Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Dhaka University areas.





8. After 8:00pm no one would be allowed to stay in Hatirjheel area on December 31.





Dhaka University vice-chancellor Prof. Md Akhtaruzzaman attends the launch of Bangabandhu Lecture Series at Prof. Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom next to the VC's office on the campus on Monday.

Leave Your Comments