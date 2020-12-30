Remembering an erudite diplomat

Syed Muazzem Ali





When Syed Muazzem Ali went home at the end of his assignment in India last year, I wondered if he could be persuaded to get into the business of writing his memoirs. It was, as a thought and as many will agree with me, a remarkable diplomatic career that he had had. It was only natural that the details of that career be spelt out in black and white, in the interest of the country he served with so much devotion. Bangladesh was always part of his psyche. It was the nation he spoke for in all the global capitals he had served in, in all the charm and all the gravitas the job required.





But then came news that quite broke the heart, in me and in a whole range of others. Syed Muazzem Ali, we learned on a cold day at the end of December, had passed on. Just as his diplomacy had drawn to a close, so did his life come to an end --- and so soon, so abruptly after his return from Delhi, where he had served with distinction as Bangladesh's High Commissioner. The years in which Ali served in Delhi were some of the more defining of times in the perspective of India-Bangladesh relations. It was a job Ali performed in all his suavity, which suavity again rested on his vast experience and erudition.





It was my good fortune to have met Ali quite a few times in Dhaka. And there were the moments when he went through my write-ups, often following up on the reading through feedback. There was that remarkable degree of politeness in him, etiquette we associate with old values. Syed Muazzem Ali was a throwback, in that very positive sense of the meaning, to old times when ideas mattered, when explorations of the philosophy of life were a given. And, yes, where being part of the Foreign Service was concerned, it was cosmopolitanism which underpinned thoughts.





Syed Muazzem Ali combined in himself all these attributes. There was the family background which formed a good stretch of his psychological make-up. His abiding respect for his uncle, the celebrated writer Syed Mujtaba Ali, was a cheerfully pronounced reality. He remembered the writer and clearly felt reasonably proud to be part of the lineage. The family tree was, again, made richer through his sibling, the reputed journalist and founder-editor of the Daily Star Syed Mohammad Ali, or S.M. Ali as we knew him. Syed Muazzem Ali loved his brother to no end, which again was testimony to the family values that in days gone by sustained our societal structure.







For people of my generation, Syed Muazzem Ali's patriotism injected into us in a very substantive way the knowledge that there are individuals who have it in them to dispense with the comforts of life and walk off into uncharted territory. Ali was brave enough, along with so many other Bengali officers of the Pakistan diplomatic service, to turn his back on the government he served and declare his allegiance to a yet-to-be Bangladesh in 1971. That was a remarkable act, given that a good number of other Bengali diplomats were either sitting on the fence or going out on a limb to defend the Pakistan government and in effect deny the atrocities being committed in occupied Bangladesh. For Ali, the choice was simple: the Bengali nation was what he needed to serve. It was the nation, after all, which called him.





An observation of the trajectory Ali's career went through in Bangladesh's Foreign Service is a commentary on the wisdom he brought into his dealings, in his various positions, with governments around the world. He employed the sophistication necessary to uphold the country's image in language he thought was crucial in a carrying out of the job. It is a quality we were witness to in the times when he served as Foreign Secretary and, of course, as Ambassador and High Commissioner in various spots around the globe. Ali brought a no-nonsense attitude to the diplomacy he pursued everywhere. The idea was foremost in his thoughts that Bangladesh should be speaking in all its self-esteem, that for all its problems and its geographical realities it did not need to genuflect before the world. One only has to think back on his dealings with influential circles in his last assignment to recall the finesse Syed Muazzem Ali brought into his projection of Bangladesh before the global community.





One would have expected a superannuated diplomat, which Ali already was before he was chosen to serve in Delhi, to recline at home and marvel at the beauty of the setting sun even as he journeyed back to all the points of light he had traversed through in his career. Perhaps Ali did have such ideas playing in his imagination. But the government had different ideas. Who but he could speak for Bangladesh in Delhi, and that at a time when bilateral India-Bangladesh relations were on a positive note and yet there were such irritants as Teesta water-sharing which called for serious handling? Syed Muazzem Ali was diplomatically correct in his interaction with South Block. His friendship with his Indian interlocutors was tempered by a firmness that only energized his diplomacy. His eloquence in his explanations of Bangladesh's foreign policy, indeed its position on South Asian issues before the Indian media made him the diplomat who did us proud. And we who observed him up close or from a distance were truly happy.





I have missed Syed Muazzem Ali in these twelve months that have gone by. Had he been around, I would have loved engaging him in conversation on the nuances of foreign policy. I would have asked him to write his memoirs. I am quite certain he would have given us reasons for enlightenment in his reflections on the world as it passed by.







Perhaps the government could consider setting up a foreign policy centre in Syed Muazzem Ali's name? A Syed Muazzem Ali Centre of Diplomacy would not only be a fitting tribute to his memory but also be a buttressing of Bangladesh's foreign policy perspectives in a rapidly changing world. An annual lecture series on the part of our public as well as private universities in Ali's name and honour would be in order.





And, yes, a biography of this remarkable man and accomplished diplomat cannot but enrich our understanding of the evolution of Bangladesh's foreign policy since the emergence of the country.





Syed Muazzem Ali will be missed. In our remembrance will we hold aloft the qualities that defined him as a man, as a representative speaking for our nation before other nations --- in our times.







(Syed Muazzem Ali was born on 18 July 1944 and passed away on 30 December 2019)



