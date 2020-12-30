Investment in human recourses for reviving economy





Humans are considered as the most important and significant source of productivity and economic growth. Population of a country is one of biggest assets.





The other forms of natural assets are few and insufficient to mitigate the present needs and future necessities of the vast amount of people.







Converting the huge number of people into human capital is only the key solution to tactfully solve the problem.





Bangladesh has moved up two notches in a matter of one year on the Human Development Index 2020 released by the United National Development Programme (UNDP). Last year Bangladesh ranked at 135 among 185 countries.







This year it has moved up to 133 in rank. On the other hand, two important countries of South Asia, India and Pakistan, have dropped down two places on the index.





Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world. The population density per square kilometer in Bangladesh is almost 1290 people. The people of Bangladesh are mainly young and in the working age. Almost 65% of the population lies between the ages of 15-64 which is considered as the working age of the population of a country.







Even the number of 25+ people is also highest among the age structures of the population. The number of children aged below 14 is 27% indicating that Bangladesh has a strong supply line of the labor force in the coming years.





There are big challenges ahead. Strong initiatives must be taken to revive the economy and speedily overcome the damages done to the education and health sectors. Attention must first be paid to the loss of employment and to create new opportunities of employment. Unless the problem of employment is resolved, people's income will not increase. If income does not increase, it is not possible to improve living standards.





The higher cost of tertiary education shifts the students back from the track. The dropout rate after primary and the secondary level is higher. Large numbers of causes are suitable in this situation.







A number of secondary graduates generally leave the country towards a foreign country for higher earnings. The country's main source of foreign currency is the expatriate's remittance from abroad.







Under these circumstances, improving human capital by investing in education, health, and some other related field is a key issue for Bangladesh.





The HDI position of Bangladesh is not satisfactory even within the South-Asian countries. Bangladesh has been able to maintain the upper rate of growth over the decades amidst the slow rate of growth in the world.







Robust growth of foreign remittance inflow and export growth of the readymade garments industry leads the downslides of the poverty rate for those days.





Recently Bangladesh has been given more emphasis on human capital development due to face the globalization challenges. The government of Bangladesh sets its highest priority to improve the human into skill human capital alone with economic growth.







The government is allocating more on the human capital development sectors such as education, technology, health, family welfare, etc. Various programs have been taken to enhance the quality of skill and human resources by allocating more on primary and mass education, secondary, tertiary, vocational education and training. The government has given the highest priority to the education sector.





The national education policy 2010 has been taken to build the nation as an educated, creative and skilled.







The government has been implementing various programs and projects in the education sector to achieve sustainable development goals (SDG).







Feeding at school and stipend programs for primary students have been taken to the children of hard to reach areas to make the education accessible and to ensure regular attendance.

The government has allocated more funds to construct new academic buildings all over the country. Especially, initiatives have been taken to establish public universities in every district of the country.







Education quality enhancement programs such as teachers' training, development of training infrastructure and ICT based learning methodology are implementing.







Gradual emphasis on establishing vocational education and training institutions and more priority has been given.





Bangladesh's government has been taken various health-related programs to achieve the millennium development goal. Already Bangladesh has successfully reduced fertility and the maternal mortality rate.







The average life expectancy of people has also increased with the availability of safe drinking water; a sanitation system has achieved the target.





There are also non-government institutions like kinder-garden, English medium, Arabic medium and some NGOs who are providing primary education in the country.





The government provides a comprehensive health service alone with policy and regulations. There are a large number of non-government organizations (NGOs) providing necessary health services to the poor. The donor communities are also playing a significance role and technical assistance to provide the primary health care facilities.





Female education expenditure was larger than males in the urban area compared to the male education expenditure in the rural area.







Female education has a higher return than the male all over the world. On the other hand, the early marriage of the female in the rural area caused the lower proportion of education expenditure on them.





Bangladesh has been blessed by the continuous supply of working-age labor force. Unfortunately, the maximum of the labor force is either uneducated or only has primary education.







The main factors behind this are a strong inflow of expatriates foreign remittance and the robust growth of the ready-made garments industry.





The position of Bangladesh is much below in the Human Development Index. Bangladesh is experiencing positive economic growth amidst a decreasing allocation rate Although the government is giving a huge subsidy only to the public universities, still it is insufficient in terms of the number of students seeking higher education.







The allocation of the health sector is decreasing over time. Private expenditure towards human capital is only ten percent of individuals earning. The larger portion of income goes to food, cloth, and housing purposes. Private household expenditure on education differs widely between the rural and urban areas. The quality of education and health service, as well as the availability, are insufficient in the rural area to compare with those in the city.







A pragmatic long term plan should be taken for the existing and the upcoming labor force to face the challenge of globalization and to ensure continuous growth and development of the country.





Especially, national human resource policy and an action plan need to be taken immediately.





Unemployment, under-employment and more engagement in the informal sector need to address seriously by improving the quality and skills of the human capital. Almost 80% of export earning comes from the ready-made garments industry.







The economy needs diversified skilled human capital for its different sectors to decrease the dependency on earning from one sector.





Bangladesh needs to give more concentration to improve the parameters of its Human Development Index. Quality education should be ensured in government primary schools. More concentration has to give towards the secondary level to prevent the drop-out rate.







It is essential to deploy an adequate number of teachers to ensure the teacher-learner ratio and provide the proper training.







A sufficient amount of funds should be allocated to the secondary, tertiary and vocational education. The cost of the private university should be in the range of all walks of the people. Implementation of ADP on human development ought to be effective, efficient and properly within the stipulated time. More funds should be sanction to the different sectors of human development to ensure higher growth and development in the coming future.











The writer is a journalist

of The Asian Age.

Email: It is rightly said, "People are the supreme power". Population is power because population and development go hand in glove. A country without population is like food without spice. There is no danger in having a big population; rather it can contribute to the future of a country. Developing intelligence and knowledge can surely help in building a developed nation. Therefore according to me our population is really an asset for a nation's growth.The writer is a journalistof The Asian Age.Email: [email protected]

Leave Your Comments