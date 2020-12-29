Published:  11:30 PM, 29 December 2020

Janhvi and Khushi celebrate Anshula Kapoor's birthday

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor arrived with father Boney Kapoor to celebrate the birthday of Anshula Kapoor at her house post-midnight. Anshula took to Instagram to thank Janhvi and Khushi for the same. Khushi also took to her Instagram account to wish Anshula on her birthday. Sharing a stunning picture of them together, she captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my fav @Anshulakapoor. Meanwhile, Khushi recently made her Instagram account public. Soon, she gained a lot of followers and had netizens obsessing over her glamorous pictures.




