Noted academic Prof Atful Hai Shibli dies



Eminent academic and historian Prof Atful Hai Shibli died in a city hospital on Tuesday. He was 77.





Dr Atful Hai Shibli, who was also the brother-in-law of Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, died due to old age complications at Green Life Hospital in the capital, said a press release of the Foreign Ministry. He is survived by a son and wife, reports UNB. Dr Atful was former pro-Vice Chancellor of Rajshahi University and ex-member of the University Grants Commission (UGC). In 2016, he joined North-East University in Sylhet as VC. The Eminent academician will be buried at Banani graveyard on Wednesday at 11 am.







Leave Your Comments