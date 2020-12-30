First cargo ship arrives in Matarbari deep sea port

Panama flag-carrying 'MV Venus Triumph' anchored successfully at Matarbari deep sea port, the country's first-ever deep sea port in Maheshkhali of Cox's Bazar, on Tuesday. -Agency



Matarbari deep sea port, the country's first-ever deep sea port in Maheshkhali of Cox's Bazar, saw the first cargo ship on Tuesday. The Panama flag-carrying 'MV Venus Triumph' anchored successfully in the morning.





The ship led by two senior pilots of Chattogram port was brought to the jetty with the help of a powerful tugboat 'Kandari-8' at 10:30 am. The cargo ship anchored at the outer anchorage of Chattogram port from Indonesia around 5:30 am on the same day. Chattogram Port Authority Assistant Harbor Master Captain Ataul Hakim Siddiqui confirmed it.





He stated that the ship was able to anchor directly at the jetty without having to wait for the tide due to the high draft of the Matarbari deep seaport channel. As many as 736 tons of steel structure including beams, columns, girders, towers has been brought in 313 packages for the port project development.





Deputy Conservator of Chattogram Port Faridul Alam said that 'Rakshi' the port pilot vessel of the port took senior pilot Rahmatullah Khan to bring a 120-meter-long 'MV Venus Triump' with a draft of 5.6 meters from the outer anchorage.





On the occasion of the arrival of the ship, six buoys were set up in the port channel to ensure safe arrival of the ship. Besides, the specialized ship engaged in laying the pipeline of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation at the bottom of the sea was removed.





Commodore Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, a member of the Chattogram port supervised the whole matter.





--- Chanchal Das Gupta, Cox's Bazar

