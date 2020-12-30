Govt 'plundering' public money: BNP



BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the government has been "stealing public money" from every sector in a planned way.







"Various equipment procured in the name of the health sector left unused", he said while talking to reporters on Tuesday at his residence in the district town.





The BNP leader also said, "Corona vaccine will be collected by people involved with the government from India giving one and half dollars extra" Fakrul bemoaned that politician are unable to play their due rule because of the 'authoritarian' rule in the country. "Even in the 50 years of independence, polities have not been able to play a creative role. Awami League still wants to stay in power by enforcing British-era politics," he observed.





